No. 1 ranked transfer portal quarterback update emerges amid multiple SEC visits

The most sought-after quarterback in the transfer portal remains the most coveted prize of the winter window, yet his final destination has become increasingly difficult to project. This standout performer guided his program to a conference title and a playoff berth last season before a physical setback sidelined him for the stretch run.

While his on-field credentials are proven, the race for his services has become a complicated pursuit involving multiple power-conference programs in the South.

The situation took an unexpected turn earlier this week when another elite passer from the West Coast officially became available. This development appears to have altered the recruiting board for one of the primary contenders that was previously viewed as the favorite to land the top target. Despite being hosted for a basketball game and meeting with staff just days ago, the sudden influx of available talent has forced all parties to reassess their standing.

Recruitment timelines are now accelerating as schools scramble to solidify their rosters before the upcoming semester begins. The quarterback is currently in the midst of a multi-day visit with a third potential suitor, a team facing its own unique roster questions regarding eligibility and depth. With other options potentially off the table, this current visit could prove pivotal in determining where the premier free agent in college football plays next season.

Sam Leavitt arrived in Knoxville on Wednesday night to begin a critical evaluation period with the Tennessee Volunteers. The former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback has emerged as a primary target for the Vols as they navigate significant uncertainty at the position. Tennessee is currently awaiting a legal resolution regarding Joey Aguilar, who recently joined a lawsuit against the NCAA to secure an additional year of eligibility.

The recruitment trajectory for the Oregon native remains volatile, according to industry insiders. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that while Leavitt has visited Kentucky and LSU, he is "still evaluating his options," and a commitment to the Tigers "didn't happen on the visit." Nakos emphasized that it is "extremely unclear" where the signal-caller will eventually land following these recent developments.

LSU appeared to be the favorite earlier in the week until Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. entered the portal on Tuesday. This twist has clouded the picture, with Josh Newberg questioning if Leavitt is "being told to hold off" or if the Tigers are waiting on the new option. Nakos added that while the situation is murky, Tennessee now has a "legitimate chance" to secure a commitment from the veteran.

Miami also lingers in the background as a "dark horse" in this race, with insiders noting Leavitt’s West Coast roots as a factor to watch. Medical evaluations remain a key topic during these visits, as he missed the back half of the season with a Lisfranc tear. Nakos noted there are conversations about whether he would be able to return for spring ball given the severity of the injury.

Despite the medical concerns, Leavitt’s production includes 2,885 passing yards and 24 touchdowns during his 2024 campaign.

The Vols are hoping to add that veteran experience to a room that currently features freshman George MacIntyre and incoming signee Faizon Brandon. Tennessee ended the year with a 30-28 loss to Illinois in last week's Music City Bowl.

