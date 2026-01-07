No. 1 transfer portal QB linked to unexpected third SEC program

As college football fans have learned over the past few years, the best thing to expect when it comes to the NCAA transfer portal is the unexpected.

Just when we thought that we knew all of the teams in the mix for 247Sports' No. 1 overall player and Arizona State quarterback, Sam Leavitt, a new suitor emerged. Leavitt entered his name into the portal on Jan. 2 and was immediately linked to notable schools such as Texas Tech and LSU, while Kentucky emerged as a dark-horse candidate following the hiring of Will Stein as head coach.

However, following Texas Tech's landing of Brendan Sorsby and Kentucky flipping of Kenny Minchey from Nebraska, Leavitt may need to go back to the drawing board to truly find the best place for him.

A sentiment that appears to have happened in some capacity, as Austin Price of Volquest reported on Tuesday evening that Leavitt has a third SEC suitor in the Tennessee Volunteers.

"Arizona State transfer quarterback is coming to Tennessee on Wednesday evening for a multi day visit to Knoxville sources tell Volquest," wrote Price.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This comes as somewhat of a surprise move, considering Tennessee's starting quarterback this past season, Joey Aguilar, is attempting to secure another year of eligibility. In addition to Aguilar's future as a college football quarterback being up in the air, the Vols also brought five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, who ranks as the No. 2 player in the class of 2026.

Leavitt led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff a year ago, and had a decent showing this year before going down with a season-ending injury. For his career, Leavitt has thrown for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while also rushing for 816 yards and 10 scores.

Wherever he ends up will be his third school, as the Oregon native and former four-star recruit began his career at Michigan State. With a trip to Tennessee on the docket, Leavitt will have visited Kentucky, LSU and Texas Tech.

It is unclear at this time when he plans to announce his commitment, and it also remains unclear how long programs such as LSU and Tennessee will wait for him to decide before moving on. Minutes before the Leavitt to Tennessee development surfaced, Washington quarterback Demond Williams entered his name into the portal, and was revealed to be an option for LSU by CBS' Matt Zenitz.

While Leavitt won't get stuck without a seat in this ongoing game of musical chairs, the seat he wants may be filled before he decides. Needless to say, Williams to the portal may have done Tennessee a colossal favor.