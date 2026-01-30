$2.9 million WR predicted to make ‘instant impact’ on major college football program

Texas entered 2025 as a preseason No. 1 favorite but finished with a 10–3 record and a lower-than-expected No. 12 overall AP finish, missing out on the College Football Playoff.

Arch Manning, in his first full year as the starter, completed 248 of 404 passes (61.4%) for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also contributing 399 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, mixing strong production with periodic turnover and decision-making issues in key moments.

While Manning demonstrated growth and playmaking ability, questions remained about overall consistency and the need for additional supporting pass-game weapons, areas Texas moved aggressively to address in the transfer portal.

One of the program’s biggest additions was former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who entered the portal and committed to Texas after drawing interest from Alabama, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

As attention now shifts to 2026, On3’s Pete Nakos singled Coleman out among the portal’s biggest wins, calling him “one of the best transfers” and an “instant impact” addition for Texas’ passing game.

“Of all the wins Texas landed in the portal, none were bigger than beating out Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Tech for Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman. He’s an instant impact player who gives Manning another weapon with Ryan Wingo in the passing game," Nakos wrote.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his catch over Missouri Tigers defensive back Stephen Hall (0) | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A native of Phenix City, Ala., Coleman arrived at Auburn as a consensus five-star recruit, ranking as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 3 overall player nationally in the 2024 class by 247Sports after drawing more than two dozen scholarship offers before committing to the Tigers.

As a true freshman, Coleman made an immediate impact, catching 37 passes for 598 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, earning SEC All-Freshman honors.

He followed that up in 2025 by posting 56 receptions for 708 yards (12.6 yards per catch) and five touchdowns, production that placed him firmly on the radar of multiple Power Five programs when he entered the transfer portal.

That on-field résumé has also translated to significant market value, with Coleman carrying an NIL valuation of around $2.9 million, ranking second among wide receivers and ninth overall among college athletes.

A proven 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker, Coleman gives Steve Sarkisian another vertical and contested-catch threat, providing Manning with a reliable downfield option while helping open space for receivers like Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

Texas didn’t stop at Coleman; it also added RBs Raleek Brown and Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers to form a veteran one-two backfield, signed Coastal Carolina QB M.J. Morris as an experienced backup for Manning, and upgraded the offensive line.

Together, those moves represent a concerted effort to raise Manning’s comfort level and the Longhorns’ offensive ceiling in 2026.

Read More at College Football HQ