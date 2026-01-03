No. 1 transfer QB now linked to three major college football programs

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for all college football players seeking new schools next season. The portal is open for two weeks, officially closing on Jan. 16.

In the weeks following the conclusion of the 2025 college football regular season, thousands of players from all levels of the sport made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Some of the more marquee names in this cycle involve quarterbacks shifting the Power Four level.

One of these quarterbacks on the move is former Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his third school.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder began his college football career under Tom Allen in 2022. He completed three of six passes for eight yards and an interception in a blowout loss to Penn State in his lone appearance that season.

Sorsby was featured in 10 of Indiana's 12 games in the 2023 season. He finished the year with 1,587 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for another 286 yards and four touchdowns. Allen was fired that offseason, and Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati.

The Bearcats started Sorsby in all 12 games in 2024. He passed for 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, while rushing for 447 yards and 9 touchdowns. Cincinnati finished that season 5-7, dropping each of its last five games.

Sorsby logged 2,800 pass yards, 27 touchdown passes and five interceptions to go along with 580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in 2025. He was named All-Big 12 Second Team by the Big 12 coaches. He opted out of the Liberty Bowl after deciding to transfer.

Schools searching for quarterbacks in the transfer portal are considering Sorsby a hot commodity. Pete Thamel of ESPN has reported that three schools have separated themselves in the hunt for Sorsby.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire looks on from the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One potential destination for Sorsby lies within the same conference as Cincinnati. The Red Raiders have been linked with Sorsby since he first announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Tyler Shough (Oregon) is the only starting quarterback for the Red Raiders to come from the portal in Joey McGuire's tenure. With Behren Morton's eligibility expiring and backup Mitch Griffis entering the portal, Sorsby could be the bridge Texas Tech needs between Morton in 2025 and Will Hammond in 2027.

LSU

Lane Kiffin has earned the "portal king" moniker for his work in acquiring players from the transfer portal during his time at Ole Miss. Quarterback is no exception, as Matt Corral and Austin Simmons were the only signal callers recruited by the Rebels from high school to start for Kiffin in six seasons at Ole Miss.

As a program, LSU has been very successful with transfer quarterbacks in the last decade. Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels both won Heisman Trophies a year after transferring to LSU. Sorsby could be a strong fit in Kiffin's high-octane offense.

Miami

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts beside linebacker Cameron Pruitt (22) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mario Cristobal has finished with no fewer than 10 wins when acquiring a quarterback from the transfer portal at Miami. The Hurricanes produced the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft with Cam Ward (Washington State).

The Hurricanes are one win away from appearing in their first national championship since the end of the 2002 season with Carson Beck (Georgia) at quarterback. Sorsby figures to be an option given Miami's track record with portal quarterbacks.