No. 1 transfer RB officially announces portal entry in farewell note

The NCAA transfer portal has opened for all college football players hoping to see playing time at a different school in 2026. The transfer portal is open for two weeks, closing on Jan. 16.

Thousands of players from across the college football landscape will be shuffling around from team to team in the 2026 offseason. While quarterbacks have dominated the headlines in the weeks following the end of the regular season, there is a multitude of high-profile offensive skill players on the move in the Power Four ranks.

One of these skill players looking for a new school is former Louisville running back Isaac Brown. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

Upon entering the transfer portal, Brown confirmed it on his social media pages Thursday. He released an official farewell statement after departing from Louisville.

Thank you Louisville ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axhq09F0J2 — Isaac Brown (@isaac6brown_) January 1, 2026

"My teammates are my brothers for life, and Louisville will always be in my heart," Brown said. "After much thought and prayer with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal during the January 2026 cycle with as a do not contact. The time I spent as a Cardinal will be cherished by my family and I forever!"

The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder arrived at Louisville in 2024. He ran for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown his freshman year. He ran for over 100 yards in five games with a season-high 178 in a win at Kentucky (41-14).

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against Southern Methodist Mustangs safety Cale Sanders Jr. (22) | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Brown received multiple accolades for his prolific freshman season. On a conference level, he was the ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year and All-ACC Second Team.

Nationally, he was named to the 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team, named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award given to the best freshman in college football, and a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

A lower leg injury in Louisville's game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 1, 2025, caused Brown to miss four games. He was still the Cardinals' most productive running back, rushing for 884 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 48 yards.

Louisville won all four of its non-conference games in 2025. The Cardinals defeated Eastern Kentucky (51-17), James Madison (28-14), Bowling Green (40-17) and Kentucky (41-0).

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) celebrates with fans in the end zone | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals won their first three ACC road games at Pittsburgh (34-27), Miami (24-21) and Virginia Tech (28-16). The lone road loss for Louisville in conference play was at SMU (38-6) on Nov. 22, 2025.

Louisville's only home ACC win of 2025 was against Boston College (38-24) on Oct. 25. The losses were against Virginia (30-27), California (29-26) and Clemson (20-19).

The Cardinals accepted a bid to play in the Bush's Beans Boca Raton Bowl. Louisville defeated Toledo (27-22) on Dec. 23, 2025.