All-American RB Viewed as Top Underclassman in College Football

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle brought dozens of fresh faces to each college football program in the first month of the offseason.

The majority of these transfers chose their next destinations by finding better NIL packages or finding paths to the field with less competition. However, there were some large groups of transfers that followed coaches from one program to another in the 2026 cycle.

One key member of a larger group of transfers was former North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins, who committed to Oklahoma State. Hawkins will have three seasons of eligibility with the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder ranked as a three-star prospect and a top 40 running back in the class of 2025 when he committed to the Mean Green. Hawkins rushed for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in his first season of college football. The effort earned him AAC Rookie of the Year and All-AAC First Team distinction.

Who is Hawkins following to Oklahoma State?

Hawkins followed head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State via the portal. Other key components of the Mean Green's 2025 offense headed to Stillwater include offensive coordinator Sean Brophy, quarterback and FBS-leading passer Drew Mestemaker and leading wide receiver Wyatt Young.

How Hawkins and the rest of the former North Texas offense can translate to a Power Four conference is an intriguing prospect heading into the 2026 season. Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report named Hawkins the best sophomore running back on his list of the best sophomores at each position.

"Bo Jackson has produced on the highest level against the best competition, but you simply can't turn your head away from the first season that Caleb Hawkins had in Denton, Texas, last year," Shepard wrote.

"Now, the Oklahoma native is heading home to play his sophomore season in the Power Four, and everybody is excited about what new Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Eric Morris' offense can do in the Big 12."

Two CFP teams headline 2026 Oklahoma State schedule

The migration from North Texas to Oklahoma State follows a regime that posted a 4-20 combined mark in Mike Gundy's last two seasons. Conference expansion took the perennial powers of Oklahoma and Texas away from the Big 12, two programs against which Oklahoma State and the rest of the league historically struggled.

Six of Oklahoma State's Big 12 opponents in 2026 did not participate in the 2025 postseason. Two of those opponents, Iowa State and Kansas State, made the decision as a result of coaching changes in early December.

The odds of a College Football Playoff appearance are slim in the first year of Eric Morris' tenure. The home end of the home-and-home against Oregon presents a challenging early-season test for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State also faces reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech on Nov. 14, but it may come at a time when the Cowboys have built momentum in conference play.