No. 1 transfer RB reverts portal intention amid interest from major college football programs

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened for college football players looking for new programs to compete at on Friday. The portal is open for a two-week period, officially closing on Jan. 16.

Over 3,000 players across all levels of college football entered the portal following the end of the 2025 regular season. While quarterbacks shuffling around are the college football landscape, many high-profile offensive skill players in the Power Four ranks are also on the move.

One offensive skill player that appeared to be on the move was Louisville running back Isaac Brown, even issuing a statement that he was headed elsewhere. However, three days after announcing his coming departure, Brown changed his mind and decided to stay at Louisville.

NEW: Star RB Isaac Brown is staying at Louisville and will not enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 and @petenakos report. https://t.co/pASgYgANim https://t.co/JeDPJdCfEC pic.twitter.com/4Mhzde1tux — On3 (@On3sports) January 5, 2026

The return of Brown marks a critical offseason victory for Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals. Brown had an immediate impact upon arriving in Louisville for the 2024 season, rushing for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns while grabbing 30 receptions for 152 yards and another touchdown.

Brown received multiple honors for his outstanding freshman season. In the ACC, he was named ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year and All-ACC Second Team. 247Sports named him to its True Freshman All-American Team.

Injuries hampered Brown's sophomore season with the Cardinals. He still ran for 884 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in six of the nine games. Despite limited production, Brown still received All-ACC Third Team distinction.

Brown's decision to remain in Louisville has caused multiple programs to adjust course in their search for a running back in the transfer portal. A recent report from A To Z Sports mentioned that two programs had significant interest in Brown before he decided to stay put.

Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Running the football was not a strength of the Texas offense in 2025. Quintrevion Wisner led the way with 597 rush yards, and the next most productive running back was Christian Clark with 236 rush yards. No Texas running back rushed for more than three touchdowns on the season.

Wisner and fellow Texas running backs CJ Baxter and Jerrick Gibson are all jumping into the transfer portal. With Brown's decision, Texas now has to find different options to replace the lost depth.

Miami

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami is nowhere close to as needy for running backs as Texas is. Starter Mark Fletcher Jr. is returning in 2026, and none of the other running backs have decided to enter the portal amid Miami's College Football Playoff run.

However, if Brown had decided to stay in the portal and chosen Miami, he would be playing for his hometown college football team. He was offered by the Hurricanes in high school and visited on at least two occasions.