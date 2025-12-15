College football QB enters transfer portal after 3,000-yard season

East Carolina finished 2025 at 8-4 (6-2 American), powered by a high-output offense averaging 33.5 points and 464.7 total yards per game (280.7 passing, 184.0 rushing).

The Pirates posted several resume-building conference wins to secure bowl eligibility, including victories over Army, Temple, Memphis, and Florida Atlantic.

ECU will play in the Go Bowling Military Bowl on December 27 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4).

Unfortunately, they may have to do so without the player who most directly powered their offense: senior quarterback Katin Houser.

Reports emerging Monday indicate that Houser plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal and is not expected to play in the Pirates’ upcoming bowl game.

Through 12 games this season, Houser completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,300 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions, along with 181 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs to pace East Carolina’s offense.

Houser’s path to Greenville began as a highly regarded St. John Bosco (Calif.) recruit, an Elite 11 finalist and consensus four-star prospect who ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the 2022 class per 247Sports.

He initially signed with Michigan State in December 2021, then redshirted and started a season in East Lansing before entering the portal in December 2023 and committing to ECU.

Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) looks on during the warmups before the game against the Campbell Fighting Camels at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

East Carolina is already facing staff turnover, with offensive coordinator John David Baker reportedly leaving for Ole Miss, a postseason move that, coupled with the loss of its starting quarterback, immediately shifts the outlook for the Pirates’ offense.

For Houser, the portal opens access to programs that value a tested starter with pro-level size (6'3", 225 pounds) and experience leading a high-powered offense.

On paper, Power Five and upper-tier Group of Five programs with immediate quarterback needs align well, as his 2025 production makes him one of the transfer market’s more visible quarterbacks and a likely target for both recruiting and NIL interest.

