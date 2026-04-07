Projecting College Football's 10 Most Impactful Transfers in 2026

The college football transfer portal has become the quickest way to build a powerhouse. Of course, the portal is also the quickest way to watch a potential powerhouse go down the drain.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti added 24 transfers before his team's 2025 national title season, six fewer than the year before. Indiana enters 2026 with On3's No. 1-ranked transfer portal class.

Even Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reluctantly joined the transfer game, adding 10 players from the portal this past offseason.

Need evidence of the importance of transfers in today's college game? Four of the top five vote-getters in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race, including winner Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, transferred at some point during their college careers.

Other major award winners, Diego Pavia (Unitas), Eli Stowers (Mackey), Jacob Rodriguez (Lombardi, Bednarik, Nagurski), Caleb Downs (Thorpe), KC Concepcion (Hornung) and Tate Sandell (Groza) transferred as well.

So let's project 10 players, listed in no particular order, we might see among the top award winners in 2026.

Damon Wilson II [Missouri to Miami, EDGE]

Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wilson, who started his career with the Georgia Bulldogs, had a huge junior season for the Tigers, recording nine sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and 24 pressures. He must help fill the void left by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, likely first-round NFL draft picks. They formed the foundation of the Hurricanes' stingy defense.

Caleb Hawkins [North Texas to Oklahoma State, RB]

North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Hawkins ran roughshod over the American Conference last season for the Mean Green. He rushed for 1,434 yards and an FBS-leading 25 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 370 yards and four more scores. When his head coach, Eric Morris, took over for the Cowboys, Hawkins and 16 other North Texas players came along. That includes QB Drew Mestemaker. In all, Oklahoma State brought in 54 transfers to reset after a 1-11 campaign, the school's worst since 1991.

Sam Leavitt [Arizona State to LSU, QB]

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt is widely projected as the most impactful transfer heading into the season. After leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff as a redshirt freshman, he was limited to seven games by a Lisfranc foot injury in 2025. New Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is counting on Leavitt to direct what promises to be a high-octane offense.

Jacarrius Peak [NC State to South Carolina, OT]

NC State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) blocks against Cal Golden Bears linebacker Cheikhsaliou Fall (17). | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He may not be the most talented offensive line transfer, but the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Peak may have the biggest impact. That is, if he can help the Gamecocks cut down on the sacks suffered by quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The 42-sack total was the second-most in FBS last season. Peak has plenty of experience. He enters his senior season after starting 38 games for the Wolfpack.

Cam Coleman [Auburn to Texas, WR]

Mercer Bears defensive back KJ Thomas (8) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After two years with the Tigers, Coleman has yet to play with a quarterback like Arch Manning. Still, he has caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons, showing flashes of his considerable potential. Coleman joins an explosive Longhorns receiving corps that also includes Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. The Texas offense is ready to roll.

James Smith [Alabama to Ohio State, DT]

Alabama defensive lineman James Smith (23) celebrates his sack of Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12). | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith continues a migration of top players who signed to play for Nick Saban but ended up with the Buckeyes. Safety Caleb Downs, who left for the NFL, and starting quarterback Julian Sayin did it first. Ohio State will depend on Smith to replace another NFL departure, Kayden McDonald, in the interior of the defensive line. Smith started 12 games for Alabama last season, recording 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

DJ Lagway [Florida to Baylor, QB]

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lagway returns home to Texas to restart his career after a tough sophomore season that saw him throw 14 interceptions for the Gators. As a freshman, Lagway showed promise, leading a struggling Florida team to four consecutive wins to close the season. But things fell apart in 2025 as the Gators lost three of their first four games and finished 4-8. The talent that made Lagway a five-star recruit is still in there, though.

Jontez Williams [Iowa State to USC, CB]

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) gets tackle by Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) after making a catch. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans are counting on Williams, who is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in September, to lock down opponents' top receivers. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, intercepting passes in four consecutive games and recording 46 tackles. Defense could determine the course of USC's season because the offense is loaded for bear.

Princewill Umanmielen [Ole Miss to LSU, EDGE]

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrates his sack with teammate T.J. Dottery (6) against the Miami Hurricanes. Both players transferred to LSU. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Umanmielen followed Kiffin to LSU after playing a key role in getting the Rebels to the CFP semifinals. The junior had 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks and an interception. He and former teammate T.J. Dottery, a linebacker who also transferred from Ole Miss to LSU, make up an intimidating tandem that should cause SEC offensive coordinators some sleepless nights.

Nick Marsh [Michigan State to Indiana, WR]

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) runs after making a catch against the UCLA Bruins. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

At 6-3, 200 pounds, Marsh is a big receiver. It's a good thing because he's got big shoes to fill in departed Hoosiers receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. Marsh finished his two-year Michigan State career with 100 catches for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns. Along with veteran Charlie Becker, Marsh will be a top target for incoming transfer quarterback Josh Hoover of TCU.