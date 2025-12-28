SEC transfer portal tracker: Which programs have lost the most players to the portal?

The transfer portal doesn't officially open until January 2nd, but already the portal losses are starting to mount up. Teams like James Madison and North Texas have seemingly lost major chunks of their 2025 rosters, but even in the talent-rich SEC, portal losses are starting to mount.

Three of the five teams with the most portal losses have made coaching changes, but even outside of those teams, there's been plenty of transfer turmoil in the SEC. Thanks to On3sports's portal breakdown, here's the current accounting for the SEC teams that have seen the most anticipated portal exits.

1. Auburn (22)

The departure of Hugh Freeze and hiring of Alex Golesh probably accelerated the Tigers' portal numbers. It seems plausible that some of Auburn's losses will be offset by South Florida players following Golesh.

QB Ashton Daniels is probably the biggest name to exit, but receiver Malcolm Simmons might be the biggest impact of the nearly two dozen Tigers who are contemplating moving on. Mildly underachieving tackle Xavier Chaplin is another player to watch.

2. Mississippi State (20)

The Bulldogs didn't make a coaching change, but another losing season may mean time is starting to run out on Jeff Lebby. Many of State's 20 portal losses aren't players who are exactly headliners.

Perhaps the most interesting name is former Florida State QB Luke Kromenhoek, who was a major recruit out of high school and might yet kindle a big season at his third school.

3. Florida (19)

Florida fits the prototype of a team with a coaching change. Billy Napier is gone, Jon Sumrall is coming in, and 19 former Gators are pondering hitting the road. Once again, players following the new coach could ease the portal hit.

The big story here is on-again, off-again QB DJ Lagway chosing to move along. Lagway has flashed mammoth potential, but has also made a ton of mistakes in two seasons at UF. Receiver Eugene Wilson is another player to watch for an impact.

4. LSU (13)

The fighting Lane Kiffins have seen plenty of transition with the entrance of their new boss and the loss of Brian Kelly. Once Ole Miss's season ends, it should provide a little clearer picture of how many moves Kiffin might make from his old team to his new team.

The biggest name so far (no pun intended) is offensive tackle Carius Curne, who will be a highly-sought after portal prospect, particularly so with his three remaining years of eligibility. It wouldn't be shocking to see more Tigers encouraged to move along as Kiffin's teams are always very active in the portal.

5. Texas (13)

The Longhorns are a surprise team on this list. Not only has Texas had a fair number of moves, but these aren't the same type of back-of-the-depth chart transfers that are often inevitable.

CJ Baxter is one of three talented running backs looking to move on and receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. will be a top portal target. Texas figures to be active with incoming transfers in light of the talent already choosing to move on.