SEC Transfer Portal Winners and Losers Ahead of the 2026 Season

Nearly a week into the transfer portal window, the SEC has plenty of clear winners and losers. Of course, not all portal experiences are crafted the same. Ole Miss, as the lone team still active, hasn't really seen many departures yet. Several programs had massive roster turnover based around new coaches.

But here's a rundown of the schools that have done the best and worst so far both in adding new talent and in keeping their own players around. Thanks to On3Sports for the head count of those coming and going. Here's the three winners and losers of the SEC transfer portal.

Winners

Texas A&M

The Aggies have added a dozen players and seen ten move along, but so far, they're definitely on the positive side of the ledger. The two big impact additions so far are Alabama tackle Wilkin Formby and Northwestern EDGE Anto Saka. A couple of offensive line additions from LSU are also notable, and A&M has done a nice job staying on the positive side of the portal.

Ole Miss

Yes, admittedly, since the Rebels are still playing, they've had minimal departures-- but it doesn't look like they'll be overwhelmed, even with Lane Kiffin moving on to LSU. Trinidad Chambliss plans to return (NCAA permitting) as does Kewan Lacy. Meanwhile, the Rebels have made some portal splashes, adding eight players to date. LSU tackle Carius Curne is a big grab, and Auburn CB Jay Crawford and Florida DL Michai Boireau are also all impact players.

Arkansas

Yes, Ryan Silverfield has seen somewhere between 29 and 31 players move on. Many were basically dead weight. Meanwhile, the Hogs have added some significant components to a retooled team for 2026. Linebacker Khmori House from North Carolina and CB Jaheim Johnson from Tulane are both quality additions. QB AJ Hill might be the biggest splash of all after following Silverfield over from Memphis.

Losers

Auburn

Alex Golesh will find some players, but wow, he has lost a bunch of talent. On3 notes 34 players leaving, and that includes standout WR Cam Coleman, QB Deuce Knight, and EDGE Amaris Williams. Yes, South Florida QB Byrum Brown is in to lock down that position, but Golesh has plenty of work still ahead.

Missouri

The Tigers had a nice season, but are currently at nine players in and 23 out. The outgoing talent is impressive. EDGE Damon Wilson II will be a top portal signee. WR Marquis Johnson was a tough loss to Mississippi State, and QB Beau Pribula is out. Replacing him with Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons was a nice move, but on the whole, the Tigers are on the wrong side of the ledger.

Alabama

Yes, the Tide's ugly finish probably hurts stability around Kalen DeBoer's program. They did still add NC State RB Hollywood Smothers, who should be a star, but have added five players and lost 19 to date. DL James Smith is a big loss as will EDGEs Qua Russaw and Keon Keeley. Bama has plenty of work still ahead.