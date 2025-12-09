Six college football programs named as potential landing spots for former Notre Dame QB

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will lose a key piece of their quarterback room this offseason. Junior quarterback Kenny Minchey plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons in South Bend. The former four-star prospect competed for the starting job during fall camp but ultimately served as the backup to C.J. Carr. Minchey leaves the program in good standing and looks for an opportunity to lead an offense elsewhere.

Minchey appeared in six games during the 10-2 campaign for the Fighting Irish. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 196 yards while showcasing his mobility with 84 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native originally signed with the Class of 2023 and has two years of eligibility remaining. His departure comes as the transfer portal prepares to open officially on Jan. 2.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman praised Minchey for his attitude despite losing the starting battle. Freeman highlighted the quarterback's dedication to the team inside the locker room. Freeman noted that Minchey prepared like a starter every week. The coach emphasized how Minchey helped the other quarterbacks in the room prepare, even when he knew he might not play.

Kenny Minchey Transfer Portal Targets And Recruiting Background

Several teams have already emerged as potential destinations for the talented signal-caller. Early reporting from On3's Steve Wiltfong indicates that the Wisconsin Badgers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats and North Texas Mean Green are programs to watch.

These schools could offer Minchey the chance to compete for a starting role immediately. Minchey is expected to attract significant interest beyond this initial list due to his pedigree and performance in limited action.

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) saw limited action across five games in 2025 before entering the transfer portal. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Minchey arrived in South Bend with a strong recruiting profile. He was ranked as the No. 171 overall prospect and the No. 14 quarterback in his class. He was also an Elite 11 Finalist and an All-American Bowl selection. His high school evaluation suggested he has the tools to succeed at the Power 4 level.

Freeman spoke fondly of the quarterback's character during a meeting in late October. He recalled challenging Minchey to support his teammates unconditionally.

"I said the greatest gift you can give to yourself is giving something to somebody and expecting nothing in return," Freeman said. "And what I meant by that is be the greatest teammate you can to those quarterbacks and to C.J. Carr. Help him with things you see and expect nothing in return. That’s going to be the greatest gift you can give yourself. And that’s what he does."

The departure leaves the Fighting Irish with a younger quarterback room behind Carr. The redshirt freshman is expected to return as the starter next season. Notre Dame withdrew its name from bowl consideration on Sunday.

