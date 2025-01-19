Wisconsin accuses Miami of tampering with Xavier Lucas, threatens legal action
Wisconsin has claimed that Miami tampered with defensive back Xavier Lucas, who elected to withdraw from the school and enroll at UM with an intention to play football for the Hurricanes in 2025.
Wisconsin says it has “credible information indicating” that Miami engaged in impermissible contact with the player before he decided to move to that school.
Lucas announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 19, but said that Wisconsin refused to submit his name and information into the portal.
NCAA rules stipulate that schools have two business days to enter names into the portal after receiving notice of their intention to transfer.
Lucas then withdrew from Wisconsin and enrolled at Miami without officially entering the portal, according to Yahoo Sports.
Wisconsin says that Lucas and the school “entered into a binding two-year NIL agreement reflecting his strong commitment to continuing with the Wisconsin football program.”
The school added: “His agreement with Wisconsin Athletics included substantial financial compensation for Xavier. Under the terms of the agreement between Xavier and Wisconsin Athletics, it remains in effect and enforceable.”
Predictably, the Big Ten is siding with Wisconsin in the matter.
“The Big Ten Conference stands in full support of the University of Wisconsin regarding the contractual agreement between student-athlete Xavier Lucas and the Wisconsin football program,” the conference said in a statement.
“As student-athletes become active participants in revenue sharing, it is critical that agreed-to obligations be respected, honored, and enforced.
“In light of current laws and association rules, information suggesting tampering and contract interference in this case by the University of Miami is very troubling.
“These actions undermine the efforts of its own conference as the ACC continues its collaboration with the other A4 conferences in developing a sustainable framework for college sports.”
The Big Ten added: “This situation is just the latest example of the critical need for substantive governance reform.”
The player’s lawyer accused Wisconsin of holding Lucas “hostage,” and that “Lucas owes Wisconsin NOTHING.”
“The school is holding him hostage,” attorney Darren Heitner said on X.
“It’s disgusting, illegal, and will be crushing for recruiting. Wisconsin can easily do the right thing and place him in the transfer portal. The silence on their end is deafening.”
He added in another post: “If Wisconsin doesn’t budge, then we will escalate this matter to litigation.”
Lucas appeared in 12 games for the Badgers, finishing the year with an interception and three pass defenses.
He was targeted 19 times in coverage and allowed 9 receptions while surrendering 127 yards and one touchdown, adding 18 stops and a half sack.
Lucas was considered the single-most effective defender on the Wisconsin football team this past season, earning an 81.2 grade according to Pro Football Focus numbers.
