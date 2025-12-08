Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt

The transfer portal run is here, and Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt looks to be one of the early gems of the group. A two-year starter who led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff a season ago, Leavitt is now reportedly on the move. With two remaining years of eligibility, Leavitt will likely seek a top-tier QB role at his next stop.

Leavitt's history

Leavitt played briefly as a freshman at Michigan State in 2023, passing for 139 yards and two scores, but preserving his redshirt season. In two years at ASU, he has thrown for another 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns. He has rushed for 810 yards and 10 more touchdowns on the ground in his college career. Leavitt suffered a foot injury and battled into October, but shut down his season after seven games for season-ending surgery. He should be ready to go for 2026.

Leavitt Landing Spots

Here are five early favorites for possible portal landing spots for Leavitt.

LSU

Lane Kiffin needs a new QB1, and while he could try to get Trinidad Chambliss or Austin Simmons to transfer over from Ole Miss, it might be easier to go for Leavitt. Simmons has shown flashes of talent, but hasn't really produced at the college level, while Leavitt has CFP experience under his belt. Running a high-priced, high-powered LSU attack would likely be attractive to any quarterback and it's certainly a viable spot for Leavitt.

Miami

Carson Beck is finishing up his season with the Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal is ready for another plug-and-play QB. Speculation early has been that Leavitt was displeased with the NIL opportunities at Arizona State, so another school that has already shown enough money-raising ability to keep a transfer QB happy would be logical.

Texas Tech

If you can't beat the Big 12 champ, maybe join them? Behran Morton is a senior and the Red Raider defense should make being QB1 an easy task. Tech's outstanding portal performance a year ago shows they could make this work and potentially tighten their deadlock on the Big 12.

Indiana

Who would have thought that Indiana would be a QB destination? But if Kurtis Rourke can lead IU to the Playoff and Fernando Mendoza can lead them to No. 1, what could Leavitt do in Bloomington? Assuming Mendoza does go to the NFL (which seems like a foregone conclusion), the spot is open for an immediate splash.

Florida State

This one is a bit of a dark horse, but according to 247sports, Florida State was the first big school to offer Leavitt a scholarship back in his original recruiting days. The Seminoles need offensive help like a dehydrated person needs a sports drink. Florida State has been down, but landing a QB like Leavitt could be a major step back.