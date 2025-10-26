Unscripted moment stuns fans during ‘College GameDay’ commercial break
Two bold-minded individuals broke onto ESPN's College GameDay set live from Nashville, Tennessee ahead of the Missouri at Vanderbilt game on Saturday.
A video uploaded to X showed two roughly college-aged dudes finishing their descent after climbing over the Home Depot wrapping on the GameDay set's fences, landing inside of the field goal kicking area, where each week lucky college students get the chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars from Pat McAfee's personal bank account if they can boot in a field goal.
To their credit, the pair of miscreants executed a field goal holding operation that should have drawn Clark Lea's attention, as one kid placed a football down onto the marked X in lightning speed while the other one backed up, swept the leg and sent the ball flying through the uprights while his show spewed off his foot and into the crowd.
As the crowd roared around them, the kicker retrieved his shoe while the other guy retrieved the ball, tossing it to the kicker, who then took on the role of holder so his friend could aslo try a kick. And well, the second guy sent that sucker on a gorgeous rainbow path about a mile in the sky, sailing clear over the top of the goal posts and into a pit of wailing Vandy fans.
Applause for these good gentlemen right here, who appear to have heisted away with a fun 40 seconds for the crowd and a lifetime memory for themselves. Of course, the whole thing is etched in concrete history on the annals of X for them to relive. The only thing missing is the money from McAfee.
Vanderbilt stays on Playoff path
College GameDay had a heck of a reason to attend on Saturday, because not only did the Tigers-Commodores game deliver big time, but this Vandy team is very seriously in College Football Playoff contention as we head toward Week 10.
Diego Pavia has Dan Orlovsky's Heisman vote as of Sunday morning and he's certainly one of the most impactful players in the country, while the whole squad has a knack for hanging around and holding on in these tightly-contested ranked contests.
This team, they're used to the mud, they live in messy one-score games that could go either way. ON Saturday, the 'Dores and Clark Lea prevailed in yet another one, 17-10. Vanderbilt moves to 7-1 and are No. 10 in the latest AP Poll.