Urban Meyer explains relationship he has with Jim Harbaugh
During a spot on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, former college football coach Urban Meyer openly discussed his relationship with Jim Harbaugh now that the two men are no longer contractually-obligated bitter rivals at the respective helms of Ohio State and Michigan.
Cowherd asked if it's all handshakes and smiles when Meyer and Harbaugh cross paths, or whether it's a stare down and a brisk walk past each other. Meyer admitted Harbaugh is a different kind of bird in the coaching realm but he has immense respect for him and the whole family.
"I know his brother fairly well," Meyer shared. "I met his father many times — tremendous respect for Coach Harbaugh." However, the former Michigan coach certainly made life a little harder on Urban Meyer back when he was in Columbus.
"Right when he got to the Big Ten, it was like they were doing all this stuff," Meyer shared. "They were going to Europe. They were going to IMG to have practice. They did those mini camps all over the place and just kept pushing the envelope. And then, signing with the stars, and I mean it was like one thing after the other."
Meyer laughed that he even had a recruit ask if Ohio State would be traveling to Rome like Michigan had. So, there was some off-field rivalry-ing, if that's a word. But on the field...
"You know, when pedal hits the metal, you had to go play the game," Meyer added. "So, I think what’s happened. I think he’s very comfortable in his own skin. I think he’s obviously a hell of a football coach. He’s absolutely made for what he’s doing. So, I see the same thing."
To clear up any misconception, Urban Meyer emphasized that he has absolutely no problem with Jim Harbaugh as a man or football coach.
"But no, to answer your question, I have no ill will at all," Meyer said of Harbaugh. "I mean, we get along fine. The times we were together, we shook hands, smiled, and 'Hey, how’s the family doing? Wish you well.' And move on. But that’s about it."
Those two won't spend Christmas together, but you can feel a genuine respect from Urban Meyer for Jim Harbaugh in the way he talks about the unorthodox former Michigan coach.
