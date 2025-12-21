Michigan urged to hire veteran college football coach amid coaching search

The search is on for Michigan to not just find a quality replacement for Sherrone Moore as its next head football coach, but more importantly to scout a figurehead who will bring stability to a program that badly needs it.

And despite the Wolverines arriving late to the college football coaching carousel, with seemingly all the best options already accounted for, a recent resignation at a major program could actually help the school at this crucial moment.

The departure of coaching veteran Kyle Whittingham from Utah could spell a blessing in disguise for Michigan, ESPN broadcaster Matt Barrie said on his eponymous show.

What Michigan needs right now

“What they need is Kyle Whittingham. They need Kyle Whittingham,” Barrie said on his college football program of Michigan’s ongoing search.

Not only is Whittingham a coaching figure who has been a proven winner and fielded consistently-competitive teams. He also has a very good reputation.

“They need Whittingham, who ran a good, clean program at Utah,” Barrie said.

“I get it. He’s older. He’s not the sexiest hire in terms of name recognition and youth. But you need a guy to steady that ship.”

Michigan needs to be steadied

The ship has most certainly not been steady these last couple years.

Whether it was the Covid-era recruiting scandal under Jim Harbaugh, the sign-stealing affair connected to former assistant Connor Stalions, or the shocking removal of Sherrone Moore following an alleged relationship with a staffer that resulted in him facing criminal charges, it’s clear Michigan needs a reboot.

And yet, despite everything, it’s also been quite a run for the Wolverines for one very good reason, as the program won its first national championship of the century under Harbaugh’s direction in 2023.

But given everything that happened during and since then, change is in order.

So, is Whittingham the answer?

Judging by his own recent remarks, he very well could be.

Following his own departure from Utah, the veteran coach very much gave the impression that he is still interested in patroling a sideline somewhere.

“Who knows? We’ll see, I guess, stepping down, stepping away, and re-evaluate things and see where we’re at. I’m a free agent. I’m in the transfer portal ,” Whittingham told reporters.

“Like I said, I’m at peace and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome with people just saying, ‘Hey, when’s this guy gonna leave?’ That was not my intention, ever. I hope I didn’t do that. I’m sure with some people, I did do that, but the timing to me, the timing is right.”

He is a proven winner

Whittingham is the all-time winningest coach in Utah football history, going 177-88 during his 21 seasons with the program.

Michigan is looking for known commodity, although at 66 he may be on the older end of the spectrum as the school considers what it hopes will be a long-term solution.

But having an experienced head coach suddenly come on the market at this exact moment must have Michigan wondering if he could be the answer, as most of the other high-profile names are already taken or staying put where they are, getting lucrative extensions to prevent their fleeing.

Known as someone who has recruited and fielded some punishing defenses over the years, and whose teams have traditionally dominated at home, Whittingham could be the man for the job.

What the markets are saying

Whittingham remains the favorite to become the next head coach at Michigan, sitting out in front with 22 percent odds to take the job, according to the prediction market Kalshi.

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch sits in second with 16 percent likelihood, and Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm places third at 14 percent.

