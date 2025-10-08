Urban Meyer hails Jerry Neuheisel after UCLA's win over Penn State
FOX Sports analyst Urban Meyer was impressed by UCLA and interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel in the Bruins' Week 6 upset of Penn State. Speaking about the situation on The Triple Option podcast, Meyer laid some significant praise on UCLA and their buregeoning young coaching star.
Meyer's take
This tells the media, the fans, and most importantly young coaches, when you start bitching about your players, calm down. You know what, UCLA's got bad players? Bulls***. Go watch the film. They have really good players there. For some reason, they weren't playing good... That's where you've got to look yourself in the mirror as a coach and say, 'Why aren't they playing good?'.... It's your job as a coach to find it. [Former coach and CBS analyst Rick] Neuheisel's son and Skipper, I believe is the interim, absolutely hats off for that. 'Cause they played their a** off, Mark, in that game.- Urban Meyer
Neuheisel's glory moment
UCLA racked up 446 total yards, outgaining Penn State's 357 total yards. Beleaguered transfer QB Nico Iamaleava had the game of his brief UCLA career, going 17 for 24 through the air for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Iamaleava added 128 yards and three scores on the ground. UCLA rushed for 269 yards in the game, comfortably more than they had managed in any previous game.
Jerry Neuheisel has served as interim offensive coordinator since the firing of coordinator Tino Sunseri. Neuheisel has been on the UCLA staff since 2018 and was slated to serve as assistant head coach and tight ends coach in 2025. Neuheisel's first game calling plays was the Penn State upset. UCLA opened as a 25.5 point underdog, but after the epic upset, Neuheisel found himself getting a postgame Gatorade bath and being carried off the field by his excited players.
Needless to say, this was also a big day for the Neuheisel family. CBS showed Rick Neuheisel reacting in the studio as his son's team pulled an upset. Neuheisel was visibly moved in discussing the moment for his family, acknowledging that his wife was at the game and that he was proud of the shocking upset. Urban Meyer lacks familial ties, but saw some of the same commendable work for the younger Neuheisel and the Bruins.