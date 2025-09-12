Urban Meyer stands up for Bryce Underwood after Michigan’s loss to Oklahoma
Bryce Underwood’s first real test in college football came under the brightest of lights. The Michigan freshman quarterback traveled to Norman to face Oklahoma and a defensive scheme designed by Brent Venables, one of the game’s most respected defensive minds. What unfolded was a night of growing pains, with the Wolverines falling 24-13 and Underwood completing just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards.
The loss led to questions about how quickly the top overall prospect can adjust at this level. For Urban Meyer, though, the answer was simple. This was a true freshman running into a difficult assignment, not a reason to cool on Underwood’s long-term potential. The former Ohio State coach defended him during an appearance on The Big Ten Network, making clear that Michigan’s young quarterback remains on track to be a special player.
Meyer emphasized the circumstances. The hostile road environment. The relentless blitz packages. The mismatch between an 18-year-old starter and a veteran Oklahoma defense. In Meyer’s view, this was the kind of game almost no first-year player would win.
Urban Meyer Believes Bryce Underwood Will Be A Star
Meyer did not hold back in his praise. “Don’t pump the brakes on Bryce Underwood,” Meyer said. “He’s going to be fantastic. I love this player. His release, everything looks fantastic, but true freshmen are not supposed to go on the road and win games at Oklahoma.”
Meyer pointed to the larger team context, noting that the Wolverines failed to provide enough support. Michigan’s offensive line allowed too much pressure. The run game stalled. Wide receivers struggled to separate. That left Underwood in an impossible position, facing a defense that mixes fronts and blitz looks at a dizzying rate.
He highlighted Venables’ scheme in particular, describing the blend of Bear, Odd, and Four-Down fronts as a nightmare for any quarterback, much less one in just his second career start. “I’ve coached against him,” Meyer said. “That’s almost impossible to prepare for.”
Meyer’s bottom line was clear. Underwood showed flashes of his arm talent and poise, and his struggles said more about Michigan’s current roster and Oklahoma’s defense than his own future. He believes that with experience, Underwood will move quickly past the “true freshman” label.
Michigan’s Offense Still Finding Its Identity
Michigan entered the season leaning heavily on Underwood’s promise, but the trip to Norman exposed the reality of an offense in transition. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall could not consistently generate yards on the ground. Donaven McCulley was the only wideout to record multiple catches. And when protection broke down, Underwood had little chance to salvage plays.
That imbalance highlighted how much more Michigan needs from its veterans. Meyer noted that in his coaching career, he would often lean on experienced stars in situations like these, insulating young quarterbacks from excessive responsibility. Without that kind of support, the Wolverines sputtered.
Even so, Underwood flashed why Michigan fought so hard to secure his commitment. A 44-yard strike to McCulley in the second half was a glimpse of the vertical passing element the Wolverines lacked last year. Plays like that are a reminder of what is coming as he grows more comfortable.
This game may have cooled the hype, but Meyer insists it should not change the outlook. Underwood remains a cornerstone for the program, one who will only improve as Michigan steadies its supporting cast.
The Wolverines will look to regroup at home next week when they host Central Michigan on Saturday at noon p.m. ET.