Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has elected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. In giving up his final year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide, Simpson jumps into a fairly shallow quarterback prospect pool.

Simpson had one uneven season as Alabama's starting quarterback, one which showcased some very real NFL upside but also some holes to his game that are difficult to ignore. His final game at Alabama, a blowout loss in the College Football Playoff to Indiana, spotlighted Simpson's struggles under pressure and middling arm strength. However, in his performance a week earlier in Alabama's win over Oklahoma, Simpson's decision-making and accuracy shone brightly.

How does Simpson compare as a prospect to recent Alabama QBs?

Simpson is the latest in a long line of Alabama quarterbacks to hit the NFL draft. He doesn't offer the high-end skills that Bryce Young did as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Simpson does slot near the top of the rest of recent Crimson Tide QBs in the draft.

Simpson should grade out higher than his Alabama predecessor, Jalen Milroe. Taken 92nd overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, Milroe was more of a dual-threat type of an athlete. Simpson is a more polished passer with better touch, and that figures to land Simpson well above the end of the third round.

While Tua Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the Miami Dolphins, Simpson should grade out similarly even if he isn't likely to crack top-10 overall status. Both Tagovailoa and Simpson thrived as rhythm passers in the pocket, smartly spreading the ball around to talented targets in the short and intermediate ranges. Neither was a threat to run other than the occasional scramble. Like Tagovailoa, Simpson's zip and crispness wanes on deeper outside throws more than other QBs in the class.

Stylistically, Simpson is more like Mac Jones or even AJ McCarron as a pocket passing quarterback. Jones was selected No. 15 overall by the Patriots back in the 2021 draft. While he washed out on a declining Patriots team, Jones has revitalized his NFL career after a strong showing in injury relief with the 49ers in 2025. Jones has a bigger arm and a slightly better feel for anticipatory throws from the pocket, but Simpson isn't far off there.

Going back deeper, McCarron was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2014. That's well below the range Simpson projects for the 2026 class.