Week 2 college football rivalry game most-watched on ESPN2 in three years
The Border War returned to college football with all the intensity of its historic roots. Missouri rallied late to defeat Kansas 42-31 in Columbia on Saturday, marking the first meeting between the two programs in more than a decade.
Beau Pribula threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, while Jamal Roberts sealed the victory with a 63-yard touchdown run in the final minutes. The win was the Tigers’ second straight to start the season and delivered the program its first triumph over the Jayhawks since 2010.
The high-stakes matchup drew 1.8 million viewers on ESPN2, making it the network’s most-watched game in three years. The audience reflected not just the renewed energy of the rivalry but also the broader momentum across ESPN’s college football coverage through Week 2.
Missouri Rallies Late To Beat Kansas In Border War Return
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels put the Jayhawks in position for a statement win. He passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns, including a strike to DeShawn Hanika that gave Kansas a 31-24 lead with less than nine minutes remaining.
Missouri answered behind Pribula’s sharp passing and two fourth-down conversions. His touchdown pass to Brett Norfleet with 4:14 left swung the game, and the defense forced a punt before Roberts delivered the knockout run.
Kevin Coleman Jr. added 10 receptions for 126 yards and a score, and Norfleet caught two touchdowns, including the decisive grab. The Tigers erased an early 21-6 deficit by dominating the second quarter, when their defense held Kansas to minus-18 yards across four plays.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz praised his players’ composure, saying it was not about mistakes but about “players making plays in the moment that elevated us.” The win underscored the rivalry’s emotional weight, with Missouri players celebrating a victory that resonated with past generations of Tigers.
Border War’s Revival Draws National Spotlight And Record Viewership
The Kansas-Missouri series began in 1891, with roots stretching back to tensions of the Civil War. Saturday’s game was the first meeting since Missouri’s 2011 departure to the SEC, a move that inflamed regional animosity and left fans waiting more than a decade for its return.
The viewership numbers placed the game among the top 10 most-watched contests across ESPN networks in Week 2. It also contributed to ESPN’s strongest two-week start for college football since 2009. ABC, meanwhile, posted its best Week 2 performance since 2006, with Michigan-Oklahoma drawing 9.7 million viewers.
For Kansas, the loss highlighted defensive breakdowns in critical moments, though the Jayhawks showed offensive promise. For Missouri, the victory extended a six-game homestand and fueled optimism for a program seeking to establish itself in the SEC.
The Border War’s return proved both a ratings success and a cultural moment, reminding fans why some rivalries are timeless. Missouri will face Louisiana next, while Kansas opens Big 12 play against West Virginia on Sept. 20.