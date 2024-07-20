Cleveland Guardians Star Passes Manny Ramirez on Impressive All-Time List
The Cleveland Guardians, who have the best record in the American League, started off the second half with a bang on Friday night. They beat the San Diego Padres 7-0 to move to 59-37 on the season. After finishing third in the American League Central last year, it's been quite a turnaround for first-year manager Stephen Vogt.
In the win, Guardians star Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Tanner Bibee continued his solid run on the mound, going 5.2 innings and giving up no runs on two hits.
With his multi-hit effort, Ramirez passed Manny Ramirez on an impressive list in franchise history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career multi-hit, multi-RBI games by a player in @CLEGuardians franchise history (1901-):
207- Earl Averill
176- Hal Trosky
174- Tris Speaker
145- Jim Thome
144- Jose Ramirez (Delivering 2 singles & 2 RBI in Friday's 7-0 win vs the Padres)
143- Manny Ramirez
142- Ken Keltner
The 31-year-old Jose Ramirez is one of the more underrated players in the league. A six-time All-Star, he's been a key component for the Guardians since making his debut in 2013. A lifetime .279 hitter, he's got 23 homers this year and 79 RBI.
As for Manny Ramirez, he's one of the more decorated players in Guardians/Indians recent memory and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame last season.
Ramirez spent eight years in Cleveland, helping them get to the World Series in 1995 and 1997. He hit 236 homers with Cleveland and made four All-Star teams there. He went onto win the World Series in both 2004 and 2007 with the Boston Red Sox.
