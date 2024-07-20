Cleveland Guardians Star Passes Manny Ramirez on Impressive All-Time List

Most career multi-hit, multi-RBI games by a player in @CleGuardians franchise history (1901-):

207- Earl Averill

176- Hal Trosky

174- Tris Speaker

145- Jim Thome

144- Jose Ramirez (Delivering 2 singles & 2 RBI in Friday's 7-0 win vs the Padres)

143- Manny Ramirez

142- Ken Keltner pic.twitter.com/Q3dpjLITme