Carlos Correa’s Move to Minnesota Could Be a Perfect Match
The star shortstop signed a quirky contract with an unexpected team—and baseball is better for it.
Freddie Freeman Makes Strongest Team in MLB Even Stronger
The Dodgers are baseball’s model of dependability, so they signed the 2020 NL MVP, baseball’s paragon of consistency.
Inside the Red Sox’ Push to Vaccinate Their Players
They were one of the least-vaccinated teams last season. Here’s how and why they are trying to change that.
Matt Olson’s Extensions Signals a New Era for the Braves
They chose a younger, cheaper version of Freddie Freeman, from whom Atlanta is moving on, whether or not fans like it.
Twins’ Three Trades Signal They Aren’t Done Yet
After adding Gary Sánchez and Sonny Gray and dealing Josh Donaldson, Minnesota is closer to contending than rebuilding.
Even With ‘Steve Cohen Tax,’ Mets Leaders Are Grateful to Be Back
After drawn-out labor negotiations, Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo welcome the start of spring training.