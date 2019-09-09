Skip to main content
Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) throws a fielded ball to first base attempting to completed a double play against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park.

Carlos Correa’s Move to Minnesota Could Be a Perfect Match

The star shortstop signed a quirky contract with an unexpected team—and baseball is better for it.

By Emma Baccellieri

Report: Carlos Correa to Sign Record-Breaking Deal With Twins

Reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler Reportedly Signs With Marlins

Report: Phillies Sign Nick Castellanos to Five-Year Deal

Braves Sign Former Dodger Kenley Jansen to One-Year Deal

Source: Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave Extended Again

Freeman Reportedly Leaving Braves for Six-Year Deal With Dodgers

Bryant, Rockies Set to Sign $182 Million Deal

Report: Joc Pederson Signs One-Year Deal With Giants

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after hitting his second home run of the day in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Yankees Should Trade for a Center Fielder

By Matt Martell
Kris Bryant

Rockies Repeat History With Stunning Kris Bryant Signing

By Nick Selbe
Jul 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; American League outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays greets infielder Matt Chapman (26) of the Oakland Athletics before the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby at Progressive Field.

Here Come the Blue Jays, the AL’s Most Delightful Juggernaut

By Emma Baccellieri

Freddie Freeman Site

Freddie Freeman Makes Strongest Team in MLB Even Stronger

The Dodgers are baseball’s model of dependability, so they signed the 2020 NL MVP, baseball’s paragon of consistency.

By Emma Baccellieri
Oct 8, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) watches warm ups before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field.

Inside the Red Sox’ Push to Vaccinate Their Players

They were one of the least-vaccinated teams last season. Here’s how and why they are trying to change that.

By Stephanie Apstein
Matt Olson hits with Oakland A’s

Matt Olson’s Extensions Signals a New Era for the Braves

They chose a younger, cheaper version of Freddie Freeman, from whom Atlanta is moving on, whether or not fans like it.

By Will Laws
Sonny Gray and Gary Sánchez are among the players the Twins traded for over the weekend.

Twins’ Three Trades Signal They Aren’t Done Yet

After adding Gary Sánchez and Sonny Gray and dealing Josh Donaldson, Minnesota is closer to contending than rebuilding.

By Nick Selbe
Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is greeted by teammate Brandon Nimmo (9) after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning during a spring training game in 2021 at Clover Park.

Even With ‘Steve Cohen Tax,’ Mets Leaders Are Grateful to Be Back

After drawn-out labor negotiations, Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo welcome the start of spring training.

By Stephanie Apstein

MLB

Freddie Freeman on Braves: ‘Communication Wasn’t All There’

In his introductory press conference with the Dodgers, the former Atlanta first baseman described the lack of communication during free agency.

Sep 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Catchers ADP Analysis

Sifting through catchers based on their average draft position to find value and opportunity.

Milwaukee Brewers Brandon Woodruff
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Dual Aces Strategy

This strategy focuses on drafting two high-end pitchers to anchor your fantasy pitching staff rather than fading the position.

severino
Fantasy

Luis Severino, Cody Bellinger Due for a Fantasy Comeback

Oct 23, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of game two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Notebook: Dom Smith, Justin Verlander Looking Good

Another setback for Chris Sale, who won't be ready for Opening Day.

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after hitting his second home run of the day in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: The POSB Draft Strategy

Targeting power and speed with a fade in batting average is called the POSB draft strategy.

Freddie Freeman Site
MLB

Report: Dodgers to Sign Freddie Freeman to Six-Year Deal

Fresh off a World Series title, the former MVP will reportedly leave Atlanta for the Dodgers.

Joc Pederson in the dugout for the Atlanta Braves.
MLB

Report: Joc Pederson Signs One-Year Deal With Giants

The outfielder is back in the NL West after previously spending seven seasons with the Dodgers.

kris bryant
MLB

Report: Kris Bryant Signs With Rockies on $182 Million Deal

The former National League MVP is heading to Colorado on a massive contract.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21)
MLB

Report: Royals Acquire Zack Greinke

The Cy Young winner began his career in Kansas City in 2004.

Aug 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Braves’ Freddie Freeman Pens Letter Thanking Atlanta Fans

“I gave everything I had in and day out … I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together.”

Suzuki
MLB

Report: Cubs, Seiya Suzuki Agree to Five-Year Deal

The Japanese outfielder reportedly signed a deal worth $85 million.

Kevin Kiermaier and Freddie Freeman
MLB

Freddie Freeman to the Rays? Tampa Players Say It’s Possible

Can this shallow-pocketed franchise really outbid the big spenders for the 2020 NL MVP?

Kyle Schwarber smiles while rounding the bases.
MLB

Report: Phillies Agree to Deal With Schwarber

Philadelphia might’ve just found its leadoff hitter.

Aug 8, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Dodger Stadium.
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: The BALC Draft Strategy

This approach to roster building focuses on balance with an elite bat, a balanced hitter and an early edge in power and stolen bases.

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Report: Anthony Rizzo, Yankees Agree to Contract

Rizzo is headed back to the Bronx.