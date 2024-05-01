Christian Walker Joins Rare Group in D'Backs History After Massive Night
Arizona Diamondbacks' slugger Christian Walker hit a walk-off two-run home run on Tuesday night as the D'Backs beat the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3.
It was a huge night for Walker all-around, who went 3-for-5 with all three RBI and two runs scored. In addition to his walk-off shot, he also hit a solo shot in the fourth inning.
Given the nature of his statsheet, Walker joined an exclusive group in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
multi-HR game including walk-off HR, D-backs history:
Today Christian Walker
8/6/18 David Peralta
8/13/13 Paul Goldschmidt
8/7/10 Chris Young
6/13/10 Chris Young
8/9/02 Erubiel Durazo
4/20/01 Reggie Sanders
5/9/00 Damian Miller
Walker is out to a fantastic start this season, hitting .283 with seven homers, 22 RBI and an .890 OPS. The 33-year-old is a .251 hitter lifetime with 128 homers. He made his Major League debut in 2014 with the Baltimore Orioles but has been with Arizona since 2016, becoming a regular player during the 2019 season. He has hit 30 home runs or more in each of the last two seasons and is on pace to do it again this year.
After the win on Tuesday, the Diamondbacks are now 14-17 on the season. The reigning National League champions have now won two of their last three as they look to get it going again.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night as Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 3.54 ERA) pitches for Los Angeles. He'll be opposed by Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 2.77 ERA), who gets the ball for the Snakes.
First pitch is 9:40 p.m. ET.
