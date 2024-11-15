Cleveland Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase Joins Rare History with Another Award Win
Earlier this week, Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. While it's nearly a foregone conclusion that Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers wins the award, it's still a nice recognition for Clase - and for relievers everywhere.
However, even if Clase falls short of the Cy Young, he did secure the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award on Thursday night.
In doing so, he made some unique baseball history as well. Per MLB.com:
Clase, who also won the award in 2022, has become the seventh multi-time recipient of these Awards, joining Edwin Díaz, Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks, Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel and Devin Williams
Clase put together a truly dominant regular season for the Guardians, who won the American League Central in 2024. He went 4-2 with a microscopic 0.61 ERA, appearing in 74 games. He had 47 saves, which marked the third straight year that he's led the American League in that category.
However, as good as Clase was in the regular season, it all came crumbling down in the postseason. The Guardians advanced to the ALCS despite Clase giving up a game-winning home run to Kerry Carpenter in Game 2 of the ALDS. He also surrendered four earned runs against the Yankees in the ALCS.
Clase had a 6.35 ERA in four ALDS games and a 15.43 ERA in three ALCS games.
Despite his struggles, he'll be entrenched as the Guardians closer again in 2025. At just a $4.5 million salary next year, he's one of the best deals in the sport.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.