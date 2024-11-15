Fastball

Cleveland Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase Joins Rare History with Another Award Win

After being named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award earlier this week, Clase captured a historic "Reliever of the Year" nod on Thursday.

Brady Farkas

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) pitches in the in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park on Oct 10.
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) pitches in the in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park on Oct 10. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. While it's nearly a foregone conclusion that Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers wins the award, it's still a nice recognition for Clase - and for relievers everywhere.

However, even if Clase falls short of the Cy Young, he did secure the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award on Thursday night.

In doing so, he made some unique baseball history as well. Per MLB.com:

Clase, who also won the award in 2022, has become the seventh multi-time recipient of these Awards, joining Edwin Díaz, Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks, Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel and Devin Williams

Clase put together a truly dominant regular season for the Guardians, who won the American League Central in 2024. He went 4-2 with a microscopic 0.61 ERA, appearing in 74 games. He had 47 saves, which marked the third straight year that he's led the American League in that category.

However, as good as Clase was in the regular season, it all came crumbling down in the postseason. The Guardians advanced to the ALCS despite Clase giving up a game-winning home run to Kerry Carpenter in Game 2 of the ALDS. He also surrendered four earned runs against the Yankees in the ALCS.

Clase had a 6.35 ERA in four ALDS games and a 15.43 ERA in three ALCS games.

Despite his struggles, he'll be entrenched as the Guardians closer again in 2025. At just a $4.5 million salary next year, he's one of the best deals in the sport.

Published
Brady Farkas
Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

