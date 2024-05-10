Houston Astros Make Statcast Era History in Thursday Win vs. Yankees
After six straight losses against the New York Yankees in 2024, the Houston Astros finally beat New York on Thursday night. The final score was 4-3 as the Astros utilized a three-run first inning to pace themselves in the win.
Houston connected for 11 hits, including two massive home runs by Yordan Alvarez and Jon Singleton in that first inning. The home runs by the pair also accounted for some unique Statcast Era history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
YORDAN 116.8 MPH
SINGLETON 115.4 MPH
THE ASTROS ARE THE FIRST TEAM WITH 2 115+ MPH HR IN THE SAME INNING UNDER STATCAST (2015)
While the Astros have slumped to a 13-24 record this season, Alvarez continues to be impactful at the plate. He's hitting just .245 but has eight homers and 19 RBI. Singleton now has four homers and 10 RBI as he continues to play in place of the recently demoted Jose Abreu.
One of the most feared hitters in baseball since he entered the league in 2019, the 26-year-old Alvarez has hit 31 homers or more in each of the last three seasons. He's also helped the Astros reach the ALCS or World Series in every season he's been in the big leagues.
Singleton is a lifetime .179 hitter with 20 homers and 72 career RBI. He was an eighth-round pick of the Phillies back in 2009.
The Astros will now head to Detroit for a weekend series with the Tigers. First pitch on Friday night is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.