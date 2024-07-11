Kansas City Royals Beloved Catcher Passes Hall of Famer in Baseball History

Most career HR - (Primary) catcher:

427- Mike Piazza

389- Johnny Bench

376- Carlton Fisk

358- Yogi Berra

324- Gary Carter

324- Lance Parrish

311- Ivan Rodriguez

282- Brian McCann

275- Jorge Posada

262- @Royals Salvador Perez (Via 2 in today's doubleheader vs STL)

260- Roy… pic.twitter.com/HkFKrNA4yt