Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Makes Franchise History With Latest 4-Hit Game
Will Smith played a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers' blowout win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, making franchise history in the process.
Smith grounded out in the top of the first, but got aboard safely in each of his next four at-bats. The All-Star catcher notched an RBI single in the third, a solo home run in the fourth, a leadoff double in the sixth, a single in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
The cleanup man finished the night 4-for-5 with three RBI, leading his team to a 12-2 road win. It marked the second game in a row in which Smith notched multiple hits, as he went 4-for-6 against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Smith is now one of two Dodgers catcher to record back-to-back four-hit games since 1901. Roy Campanella was last last to achieve the feat in 1951.
Smith is now batting .376 on the season with two home runs, 21 RBI, eight doubles, a .940 OPS and a 0.9 WAR. He is well on his way to making another All-Star Game, which he did for the first time in 2023.
The 29-year-old backstop is in his fourth season as Los Angeles' full-time starting catcher. He leads all NL catchers in that that time with 70 home runs and 260 RBI, ranking second with 395 hits and 693 total bases.
The Dodgers and Blue Jays will face off again Saturday. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET.
If Smith can string together another four-hit game, he will become the first MLB catcher to post three straight since Johnny King in 1902.
