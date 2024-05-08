Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins Make Some Unique History with Lightning Fast Game on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the woeful Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon, 3-1, at Dodger Stadium. The win moved the Dodgers to 26-13 on the season and dropped the Marlins to 10-29.
In addition to the general nice feeling of getting the win, the Dodgers also had the pleasure of wrapping up the game quickly.
At one hour and 55 minutes, this was the fastest Dodgers game in more than 20 years of team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 1:55, today was the Dodgers’ shortest 9-inning game since May 4, 2003, which was also 1:55
starting lineups from that one
Those lineups included 2024 Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre and current Red Sox manager Alex Cora in the lineup for the Dodgers. Furthermore, Kenny Lofton was in the lineup for the Pirates, and we had pitchers hitting since the universal designated hitter wouldn't be adopted until 2020.
In the win, Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-3 with three RBI while Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. On the mound, Gavin Stone tossed 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on six hits.
Michael Grove and Daniel Hudson secured the win with solid relief appearances as well.
The Dodgers will make the short trip down the interstate for a weekend series with the rival San Diego Padres. First pitch on Friday is set for 9:40 p.m. ET while Saturday is at 8:40, and Sunday is at 4:10 p.m. ET.
As for the Marlins, they will head home to take on the Philadelphia Phillies after a long flight. First pitch on Friday is 7:10 p.m. ET.
