Shohei Ohtani in Special Group as He Continues Historic Start to Dodgers Tenure

most extra-base hits in 1st 28 games with a team, since at least 1901:



1936 Joe DiMaggio NYY: 25

1926 Hack Wilson CHC: 23

1925 Mandy Brooks CHC: 23

2024 Shohei Ohtani LAD: 22

2019 Bo Bichette TOR: 22

2013 Mike Napoli BOS: 22

1994 Ellis Burks COL: 22