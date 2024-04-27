Shohei Ohtani in Special Group as He Continues Historic Start to Dodgers Tenure
Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 on Friday night with a home run and an RBI as the Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 12-2, at Rogers Centre.
Ohtani's home run was his seventh of the season while the RBI was his 17th. After signing a $700 million contract in the offseason, Ohtani is doing all he can to live up to it in 2024. His start with the Dodgers has put him in a very small and select group in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most extra-base hits in 1st 28 games with a team, since at least 1901:
1936 Joe DiMaggio NYY: 25
1926 Hack Wilson CHC: 23
1925 Mandy Brooks CHC: 23
2024 Shohei Ohtani LAD: 22
2019 Bo Bichette TOR: 22
2013 Mike Napoli BOS: 22
1994 Ellis Burks COL: 22
That's pretty good company to be in for Ohtani, who is one of the most dynamic players we've ever seen in baseball. Ohtani is now hitting .354 with an OPS of 1.100. He has added five stolen bases to his home run and RBI totals.
Lifetime, Ohtani is a .278 hitter with 178 homers and 454 RBI. He spent the first six years of his career with the cross-town Los Angeles Angels before signing with the Dodgers.
Because of elbow surgery, Ohtani is unable to pitch this season, but when he returns to the mound next season, he'll be able to give the Dodgers even more value.
The Dodgers are now 17-11 on the season while the Blue Jays are 13-14. The two teams will play again on Saturday at 3:07 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.