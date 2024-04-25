Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Joins Exclusive Company With Latest Explosive Night

most extra-base hits in 1st 26 games with a team, since at least 1901:



1936 Joe DiMaggio NYY: 23

1926 Hack Wilson CHC: 23

2019 Bo Bichette TOR: 22

1925 Mandy Brooks CHC: 22

2024 Shohei Ohtani LAD: 21

1994 Ellis Burks COL: 21