Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Hits 25th Home Run, Passes Mike Trout on Active Leaderboard
By belting his second home run in two days, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has reestablished himself as one of the most accomplished power hitters in baseball.
Stanton's solo home run in the top of the eighth inning put the cherry on top of the Yankees' 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday. The 418-foot bomb came on the heels of his 387-foot solo shot against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, bringing him up to 25 homers so far this season.
As noted by StatMuse Baseball, Stanton now leads all active players with 10 seasons with 25-plus home runs. He was previously tied atop the leaderboard with Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who has posted nine such campaigns.
Stanton has more career home runs than any active player with 427, while Trout ranks second with 378.
Trout racked up at least 27 home runs a year in each of his first eight seasons in the big leagues, but he has been unable to reclaim that consistency coming out of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Injuries have limited the three-time MVP to just 266 games since the start of 2021, and while he hit 40 in 2022, he has recorded just eight, 18 and 10 across the other three seasons.
Stanton, who has also become injury prone in his 30s, has still managed to keep up the pace. Although he finished 2023 with 24 homers, he hit 35 and 31 in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and it took him just 95 games to reach 25 in 2024.
With four weeks left in the regular season, Stanton could very well break the 30-home run mark again. Stanton has seven 30-homer seasons under his belt already, tied for the most by an active player alongside Trout, Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
Stanton is the only player on that exclusive list within five homers of reaching 30, making it very likely that he could snag the top spot on that leaderboard as well.
The Yankees continue their series with the Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
