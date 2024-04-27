Oakland Athletics Set Odd MLB Record By Blasting Home Runs, Failing to Score Big

Home runs and runs for the A's over their last 8 games:



HR: 2, 2, 1, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1

Runs: 2, 3, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 3



They're the first team in MLB history to homer in 8 straight games but not score more than 3 runs in any of them.