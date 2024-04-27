Oakland Athletics Set Odd MLB Record By Blasting Home Runs, Failing to Score Big
The Oakland Athletics have been on a power surge as of late, but strangely enough, their offense hasn't benefited all too much from the run of long balls.
Following their 3-2 road win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, the A's have now homered in eight consecutive games. They've homered multiple times in four of those eight games as well.
However, Oakland is averaging 2.6 runs per game in that time, failing to exceed three runs in any of the eight contests. 16 of their last 21 runs have come off of home runs.
According to OptaSTATS, the Athletics are the first team in MLB history to homer in eight straight games but not score more than three runs in any of them.
Oakland opened up the ongoing streak by getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians. From there, though, the A's split a four-game series at the New York Yankees, then opened up their weekend series with the Orioles with a win.
An 11-16 record is nothing to throw a parade for, but it is leaps and bounds better than the 5-23 start the Athletics got off to in 2023.
Oakland is tied for seventh in MLB with 29 home runs one month into the 2024 campaign. Despite that, the Athletics rank No. 29 with 77 runs scored.
Catcher Shea Langeliers leads the team with six homers, while designated hitter Brent Rooker ranks second with five.
The A's two next most prolific power hitters – second baseman Zack Gelof and third baseman JD Davis – are currently on the 10-day injured list. Infielder Darell Hernaiz is the only Oakland player to log an at-bat and not hit a home run this season, though, as the other 14 have all hit at least one.
The Athletics will resume their series with the Orioles on Saturday. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
