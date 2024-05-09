Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers Breaks Reggie Jackson's Double-Header RBI Record
The Oakland Athletics split their double header with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, but their young star slugger made sure to show up in both games.
Shea Langeliers started at catcher in Game One, and he got the ball rolling with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second. The next time he stepped up to the plate, he drove in two more runs on a double to left.
Langeliers notched an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth, putting him a single away from a cycle, but he struck out swinging in his final at-bat of the game.
The A's won 9-5 thanks to Langeliers' five-RBI outing, and he hardly slowed down in Game Two.
The 26-year-old backstop hit another two-run home run in the second inning, putting Oakland on top 2-1. He then grounded into a fielder's choice in the third that plated another run.
Langeliers added a single and a run in the bottom of the ninth, sparking a four-run rally in the final frame, only for the Athletics to fall short and lose 12-11.
As a whole on the day, Langeliers went 5-for-9 with a single, a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI.
Langeliers' eight RBI broke Reggie Jackson's record for most RBI in a double-header in Athletics history. The eventual Hall of Famer had seven RBI back on Aug. 24, 1969, which was during his third season in the big leagues and his first All-Star campaign.
Prior to Wednesday, Langeliers was batting .179 with a .662 OPS on the season. Now, the third-year catcher is batting .209 with a .773 OPS and 0.8 WAR.
Langeliers and the Athletics have Thursday off before they hit the road for a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners. Friday's opener is set to start at 9:40 p.m. ET.
