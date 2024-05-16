Oakland Athletics Pitcher Ken Waldichuk Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Out For 2024
Oakland Athletics left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, the club announced Thursday afternoon.
Waldichuk was diagnosed with UCL and flexor damage in his throwing arm back in October. He underwent a Tenex procedure and received a PRP injection soon after, but was still placed on the 60-day injured list in February.
The southpaw tossed bullpen sessions throughout April and looked to return before the All-Star break, before a setback on April 29 stopped that timeline dead in its tracks. Waldichuk visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on May 13, and the diagnosis wasn't particularly promising.
ElAttrache performed a flexor tendon repair and UCL reconstruction with an internal brace procedure, the team has revealed, which will knock Waldichuk out for the rest of the 2024 season.
Waldichuk was once a top-five prospect in the New York Yankees' farm system. The Yankees sent Waldichuk and three others to Oakland at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino.
After making seven starts for the A's down the stretch in 2022, Waldichuk opened 2023 as Oakland's No. 2 prospect.
Waldichuk struggled once the regular season began, though, ultimately finishing the year with a 4-9 record, 5.36 ERA, 1.560 WHIP and a 0.0 WAR. Still, four of his last 10 outings were deemed worthy of quality starts, and he boasted a 3.42 ERA and 1.253 WHIP after Aug. 7.
Perhaps Waldichuk could have kept that momentum going if he had been healthy in 2024, but he won't end up taking the mound at all this season.
The 26-year-old southpaw is now slated for a full year of rehab, which he will start back in Oakland in short order.
