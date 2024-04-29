Wyatt Langford Made Random Baseball History with His Inside-the-Park Home Run on Sunday
The Texas Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Rangers are now 15-14 on the season while the Reds are 15-13 with the loss.
Dane Dunning struck out 10 batters in the victory for Texas and rookie Wyatt Langford finally hit his first career home run to provide the highlights.
The University of Florida product actually had an inside-the-park homer for that first blast, which put him in some random, but fun, baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Wyatt Langford IS speed:
he’s the first player in at least the last 30 years to have his first career hit be an infield single and first career HR be inside-the-park
h/t @EliasSports
Langford is a truly rare breed. Drafted No. 3 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, he spent just 44 games in the minor leagues before making his Major League debut at the beginning of this season. He's getting regular playing time for the World Series champions, which is incredible for a rookie prospect.
He's hitting .248 in the early going with the homer, 11 RBI and one stolen base. Given that he hasn't played enough games yet to graduate off the list, he's still the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball. Soon however, he will graduate off it.
The Rangers are off on Monday before beginning a new series with the Washington Nationals at home on Tuesday night.
First pitch from Globe Life Field is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Jon Gray will pitch for Texas.
