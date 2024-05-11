Elly De La Cruz in Line For Some Stolen Base History on Saturday For Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, 4-2, at Oracle Park.
With the win, the Reds are now 17-21 while the Giants are 17-23 after the loss.
Stuart Fairchild helped seal the victory for Cincinnati with an inside-the-park home run and Andrew Abbott threw five solid innings to earn the win on the mound.
Furthermore, the electric Elly De La Cruz stole two more bases, giving him 25 already for the season. In addition, he's nearing baseball history, having stolen multiple bases for the third straight game.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Elly De La Cruz has multiple SB in 3 straight games
only players to do so in 4 straight games (since at least 1901):
2014 Jose Altuve
1917 Ray Chapman
1904 Bill Dahlen
This is incredibly impressive and points to just how good an athlete De La Cruz is, but he's also improved offensively enough to the point where he can be on base enough to accomplish this. The 22-year-old is hitting .271 with eight homers and 20 RBI this year while posting an OPS of .889. A better eye at the plate and more consistent contact has given him the chance to wreak havoc on the bases.
The Reds are seeking their first playoff berth since 2020 this season and if they are able to get it, De La Cruz will be a huge reason why. He's also potentially in line for his first All-Star Game appearance later this summer.
The Reds and Giants will play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
