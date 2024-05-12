Here's the Latest on Texas Rangers Outfielder Evan Carter's Back Injury
The Texas Rangers held rookie outfielder Evan Carter out of the lineup for the third consecutive game Sunday.
Carter was scratched from the Rangers' lineup on Saturday due to lower back stiffness. The injury played a part in Carter's absence against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, although Dallas Morning News beat writer Evan Grant speculated that there could be other factors at play.
Texas is facing a left-handed starter – Ty Blach. Carter didn't start in Friday's series opener either because the Rangers were facing Austin Gomber, another lefty.
The 21-year-old outfielder has made just 40 plate appearances against lefties since making his MLB debut last fall, compared to 177 against righties. He is a .287 hitter with a .978 OPS versus righties and a .081 hitter with a .231 OPS against lefties.
Grant also noted that the slick, rainy conditions in Denver on Sunday don't exactly favor Carter, who told reporters he first felt something wrong with his back against the Oakland Athletics on May 6.
Carter previously dealt with a stress fracture on the right side of his back back in 2021. It's been a few years since then, but it is worth noting that he has a notable injury history there.
Grant later reported that Carter plans to see a specialist about his back when the Rangers return to Arlington on Monday.
As recently as 2023, Carter was pegged as the top prospect in the Rangers' farm system and the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball. He has since graduated and was one of the favorites to win AL Rookie of the Year in 2024.
In 37 appearances this season, Carter is hitting .216 with five runs, 15 RBI, a .719 OPS and a 0.9 WAR.
The Rangers and Rockies' series finale got going at 3:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Carter parked on the bench.
Manager Bruce Bochy said Carter might be available to pinch hit, but emphasized that the Rangers want to be precautious with the back injury.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.