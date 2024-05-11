The Toronto Blue Jays are Putting Up Historically Bad Numbers at Home This Season
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, 3-2, at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays, who were once thought of as a young and up-and-coming team with a big championship window, are languishing this season, currently sitting at 17-21.
It's been a horrible disappointment for Toronto, who is losing despite paying big money for stars like George Springer, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt, and despite having All-Stars like Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. This core group hasn't won a playoff game in each of the last two seasons, either.
At the heart of the Jays' problems this year lies the once-vaunted offense, which is currently putting up historically inept numbers at home, where they should be most comfortable.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Fewest runs scored as a team through the first 16 home games of a season in franchise history (1977-):
54 in 2024 (Via tonight's 3-2 defeat to the Twins- TOR's 11th loss over their last 15 games overall)
55 in 2017
58 in 2013
59 in 2019
60 in 1981
62 in 1997
62 in 1998
There's two ways of looking at this: The Jays have only played 16 games at home thus far, and that's good because they are struggling at home, OR, the Jays will have a more backloaded home schedule which theoretically provide them an advantage later in the season.
The Blue Jays take on the Twins again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Simeon Woods-Richardson takes the ball for Minnesota while Gausman pitches for the Jays.
