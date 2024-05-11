The Toronto Blue Jays are Putting Up Historically Bad Numbers at Home This Season

Fewest runs scored as a team through the first 16 home games of a season in #BlueJays franchise history (1977-):

54 in 2024 (Via tonight's 3-2 defeat to the Twins- TOR's 11th loss over their last 15 games overall)

55 in 2017

58 in 2013

59 in 2019

60 in 1981

62 in 1997

62 in 1998