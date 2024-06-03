It's Starting to Feel Like Joey Votto Will Only Be a Feel-Good Story For the Toronto Blue Jays This Year
The Toronto Blue Jays provided some injury updates on Monday with regards to pitchers Yariel Rodriguez and Jordan Romano, as well as first baseman Joey Votto.
First, on Rodriguez, from Shi Davidi of Sportsnet:
Yariel Rodriguez slated to pitch out of the bullpen Wednesday with triple-A Buffalo. Blue Jays want to keep him stretched out and wanted him to come out of the bullpen at least once. Slated for about 55 pitches/3-4 up downs.
The 27-year-old Rodriguez is dealing with back issues. He made four starts for the Jays back in April, going 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA.
As for Romano, who is battling elbow issues:
Jordan Romano received an anti-inflammatory injection in his right elbow yesterday, said John Schneider. Similar to the one he received in spring training. He’ll be off throwing 3-5 days.
Romano is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA this year. He has eight saves, having struck out 13 batters in 13.2 innings. He has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.
As for Votto, there's still no plan to get him into game action as he battles back from an ankle injury suffered in spring training.
Joey Votto is still taking live at-bats and working through a running progression. No timeframe yet for him to get into game action.
Let go by the Cincinnati Reds this offseason, Votto is a six-time All-Star, an MVP winner and a Gold Glover. He is a lifetime .294 hitter who has led the majors in on-base percentage three different seasons. He signed a minor league deal with Toronto during spring training.
It's beginning to feel like if Votto does play for the Blue Jays this year, it will be nothing more than a feel-good story, and not because of his ability to help the team win. The Blue Jays are currently tied for last place in the division and if they end up selling at the trade deadline, Votto might end up being a way to keep some fan interest, given that he grew up in Toronto and has played for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
