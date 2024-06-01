Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A Catcher Injured on Scary Play, Game Called on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A catcher Payton Henry was injured and the game was called in the seventh inning on Friday night as a result of it.
Per Blue Jays' reporter Keegan Matheson on "X:"
Tonight’s Buffalo Bisons game was cancelled after seven innings when catcher Payton Henry was struck in the back of the head by a bat on a follow-through.
A very scary scene as Henry went down and his arms began to shake. Henry left on a stretcher with medics.
Luckily, after the game, the Bisons put out the following statement on social media:
Payton is currently alert and appropriately responsive. We will share any further information as it becomes available.
That's great news and we'll keep you posted on any information as it becomes available as well.
The 26-year-old Henry has appeared in the major leagues before, with both the 2021 and 2022 Miami Marlins. He's got 20 games of major league experience, having hit .186 with four major league RBIs.
Over eight career minor league seasons, he's hitting .252 overall with 52 homers. He's appeared in Triple-A games for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Blue Jays over the last two seasons and is hitting .244 in Buffalo with three homers this year.
This incident is just the latest in terms of catchers getting hurt on swings. St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star Willson Contreras broke his arm on a swing by J.D. Martinez of the New York Mets.
As for the Blue Jays at the major league level, they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in 14 innings.
