Wild Showdown Between Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies Makes MLB History
For most of Tuesday night's showdown between the Miami Marlins, it seemed as if the Colorado Rockies did all the damage they needed to in the top of the first.
Right fielder Charlie Blackmon opened the scoring with a two-out, two-RBI single to right. First baseman Elehuris Montero took things a step further when he blasted a 409-foot, three-run home run to center that put Colorado up 5-0.
For the next 16 half-innings, neither team plated a single run.
Then, in the bottom of the ninth, the Marlins' offense came to life.
Miami opened the frame with a single and a hit-by-pitch, setting second baseman Luis Arraez up for an RBI double. Center fielder Dane Myers then drove in two more tuns on a single up the middle.
A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch cut the Rockies' lead to one, and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Emmanuel Rivera tied the score at 5-5.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs and the Elias Sports Bureau, Tuesday's game between the Marlins and Rockies was the first game in MLB history with a five-run top of the first, a five-run bottom of the ninth and no runs in between.
From there, the Rockies retook the lead thanks to third baseman Ryan McMahon's two-out RBI double in the top of the 10th.
Designated hitter Bryan De La Cruz responded with an RBI double of his own in the bottom of the 10th, however, setting the stage for Myers to walk it off with an RBI single through the right side. The Marlins had battled back from a mere 0.7% win probability midway through the ninth to an instantly iconic comeback victory.
As a battle between the National League's two worst teams, it likely wasn't drawing many eyeballs in real time. The Rockies now sit at 7-22, while the Marlins improve to 7-24.
Still, it was a historic night in Miami, giving baseball fans one of the most uniquely chaotic games they've ever seen.
