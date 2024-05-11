Miami Marlins' Tim Anderson Late Scratch From Lineup Due to Back Tightness
Shortstop Tim Anderson has been scratched from the Miami Marlins' lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies due to lower back tightness, Fish on First's Kevin Barral reported Saturday afternoon.
Vidal Brujan will start at shortstop in Anderson's place, while Otto Lopez will take Brujan's spot at second base.
It remains to be seen if this back issue will cost Anderson any additional action.
Anderson got the day off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, so he has now played in just one game in the last four days. He has also missed time with an illness and a mild left thumb sprain over the past few weeks.
In 36 appearances so far this season, Anderson is batting .197 with a .456 OPS and -0.5 WAR. Just since April 16, the 30-year-old infielder is batting .132 with a .331 OPS.
The longtime Chicago White Sox standout signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Marlins in February.
It wasn't all too long ago that Anderson was considered to be one of the best shortstops in all of baseball, either. Anderson won an AL batting title and a Silver Slugger between 2019 and 2022, in addition to making two All-Star appearances.
Anderson was a .318 hitter with an .820 OPS in that four-year span, averaging 22 home runs, 71 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games. He then hit .225 with one home run, 25 RBI, 13 stolen bases, a .582 OPS and a -2.0 WAR across 123 games in 2023, and he isn't far off that pace a quarter of the way through 2024.
Here is the Marlins' full, adjusted lineup without Anderson:
1. Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF
2. Bryan De La Cruz, DH
3. Jake Burger, 3B
4. Josh Bell, 1B
5. Jesus Sanchez, RF
6. Nick Gordon, LF
7. Vidal Brujan, 2B
8. Nick Fortes, C
9. Otto Lopez, 2B
SP: Jesus Luzardo, LHP
Saturday's contest against the Phillies is scheduled to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET.
