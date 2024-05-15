Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins Play Historically Fast Extra-Inning Game on Tuesday Night
The Miami Marlins beat the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, 1-0, at Comerica Park. The game went 10 innings and was won in the top of the tenth when Jesus Sanchez brought in the only run of the game.
The win moved the reeling Marlins to just 12-32 on the year while the loss dropped Detroit to an even .500 at 21-21.
Because the game featured only one run and eight total hits, it was played at a ridiculously brisk pace of 2 hours and 9 minutes, which made it the second-fastest extra-inning game of the last 40 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 2 hours & 9 minutes, Marlins/Tigers was the 2nd-fastest extra-inning game in MLB in the last 40 seasons, behind only:
9/6/03 DET at TOR, 2 hours & 3 minutes
Roy Halladay (whose birthday is today) had a 10 IP CG, 3 H
TOR won 1-0 on a Bobby Kielty walk-off single off Fernando Rodney
The league made a point before the 2023 season to get games going faster and played with more pace. Instituting the pitch clock did this and fans have largely been happy with better pace of play, however the league has to be concerned about the lack of overall offense, which also contributed this to low time of game.
This stat was posted on "X" on Monday from @CodifyBaseball, but it underscores the issue right now:
15 years ago, the MLB batting average was .262.
The 2024 Astros are hitting .262 and that leads MLB.
The Marlins and Tigers will play again on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.