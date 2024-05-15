Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins Play Historically Fast Extra-Inning Game on Tuesday Night

at 2 hours & 9 minutes, Marlins/Tigers was the 2nd-fastest extra-inning game in MLB in the last 40 seasons, behind only:



9/6/03 DET at TOR, 2 hours & 3 minutes



Roy Halladay (whose birthday is today) had a 10 IP CG, 3 H

TOR won 1-0 on a Bobby Kielty walk-off single off Fernando… pic.twitter.com/CBXia6Obt5