Boston Red Sox' Highly-Paid Slugger Could Require Surgery According to Alex Cora
In what's been a frustrating season for him, Boston Red Sox' designated hitter Masataka Yoshida could now require surgery on his injured hand, according to manager Alex Cora.
Per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe on social media:
Medical staff still gathering information on Yoshida. Figuring out if surgery is a possibility.
Pivetta is slated for 4 innings today in Worcester.
Romy Gonzalez starts a rehab assignment tomorrow.
Yoshida left Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs with the injury and then didn't play on Tuesday before being placed on the injured list on Wednesday.
Signed to a five-year, $90 million deal before the 2023 season, Yoshida has seemingly fallen out of favor in Boston. Relegated to just designated hitter duty this year, he's had sporadic playing time.
Even in the more limited playing time, he's hit .275 with two homers and 11 RBI. He clearly offers the Red Sox offensively but instead will become the latest injury casualty for the team. In addition to Yoshida, the Sox have lost Trevor Story for the season and have played portions of the year without Tyler O'Neill had Rafael Devers.
Furthermore, the pitching staff has lost Lucas Giolito for the season and has seen Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock all land on the injured list.
The Red Sox are 18-13 entering play on Thursday and have a day game with the San Francisco Giants. They'll head to Minnesota next for a weekend series with the Twins, who have won 10 in a row entering play on Thursday.
