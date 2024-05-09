Boston Red Sox Trade Recently-Acquired Infielder Zack Short to Atlanta Braves
The Boston Red Sox have traded infielder Zack Short to the Atlanta Braves, the teams announced Thursday.
Short arrived in Boston on May 1, right after he was designated for assignment by the New York Mets. The Red Sox sent cash considerations to the Mets to complete that deal.
However, Boston wound up designating Short for assignment themselves on Wednesday. The 28-year-old utility man appeared in just two games for the Red Sox, going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts before losing his roster spot to utility man Romy González.
With Vaughn Grissom finally coming off the injured list to make his season debut last weekend, Short hardly had a chance to carve out a significant role in Boston. The Red Sox acquired Grissom from the Braves in December when they traded away longtime ace Chris Sale.
The Braves, meanwhile, just traded infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash considerations earlier Thursday. Short is positioned to take over Guillorme's role as a defensive specialist off the bench.
Short played a complete game at second base and another complete game at third base during his brief time in Boston. His primary position over the course of his career has been shortstop, though.
Before joining the Mets via the waiver wire last November, Short split the previous three seasons between the big leagues and minors with the Detroit Tigers. He appeared in 110 games last year, batting .204 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, five stolen bases, a .631 OPS, two defensive runs saved and a 0.5 WAR.
Short hit .300 with an .879 OPS during Spring Training, which is how he was able to earn an Opening Day roster spot with the Mets. 12 games into the regular season, however, Short is batting .063 with a .229 OPS and -0.3 WAR.
After taking Thursday off, the Braves will face off against Short's former team, the Mets, in a three-game weekend series. First pitch from Citi Field on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.