Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks Sidelined for Remainder of 2022 Season

Chicago Cubs’ pitcher Kyle Hendricks will not pitch again in 2022.

The nine-year veteran told reporters Monday that he had sustained a capsular tear in his right shoulder, which has kept him from pitching since his last start July 5.

“We just all just decided it’d be best,” Hendricks said. “(I want to) fully get healthy, not try to push through it at all (and) just give it time. (I want to) fully get healthy, be able to attack a full offseason and a full offseason throwing program. That’s where my focus is now.”

Hendricks ends his 2022 season with the highest ERA (4.80) he has logged in a single season, and a 1.29 WHIP through just 84.1 innings.

Through the first seven years of his contract, Hendricks had an exceptional 3.12 cumulative ERA. He finished third in National League Cy Young voting in 2016, on the Cubs' World Series' team. Hendricks struggled in 2021 with a 4.77 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

Hendricks hopes that with extra time to heal from his shoulder injury, he can return to pitching like the team’s ace in 2023. He has been the Cubs’ opening day starting pitcher for three straight years.

“It’s very unfortunate obviously,” Hendricks said. “I just want to pitch all year and be there for my guys every fifth day (and) be that consistent competitor. Things get in the way. Things happen, so I just have to approach this now the same way.”

Hendricks, age 32, has three years remaining on his contract, which runs through 2024.