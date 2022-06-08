Fastball Exclusive: Chicago's Tim Anderson 'Feels Great,' Back to Throwing After Injury

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson limped off the field during a game with the Cubs on May 29, going down with a right groin injury. Fastball reporter Haley Jordan sat down one-on-one with the All-Star to talk about his recovery process, the central division and even his favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard flavor.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had made the play thousands of times before during his career. He fielded a ground ball in a game against the Chicago Cubs on May 29, and made a routine throw to first.

But immediately after the release, Anderson dropped to his knees in pain, and the White Sox training staff rushed out to check on him.

“I was telling them ‘give me a minute, give me a minute' to see exactly what’s going on because I felt something, and as I was on the ground, I kind of felt it, but I didn’t feel it, and so I kind of wanted to get up and see exactly what was going on,” Anderson said. “Once I started walking, I kind of knew it was going to be an IL.”

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports May 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) is helped off the field after getting injured against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson’s implications were right, as a strained right groin injury took the All-Star to the 10-day IL during a great start to his season.

In 40 games so far this season, Anderson has a .356 batting average that ranks third in the American League behind Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez and Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez. He's tallied 24 runs, and has eight stolen bases.

Anderson knows not to let an injury take away from his positivity or the team’s energy, especially since this isn’t the first time Anderson has found himself on the IL.

Since his MLB debut in 2016, Anderson has been on the IL 10 times. Anderson last injured his right groin in July of the 2020 season.

“Being sidelined is also a great opportunity for you to learn and watch the game and also identify yourself a lot more and understand what guys are doing, and that way when you do come back, and not saying it’s going to be easy, you got a step up and can just continue to learn,” Anderson said.

May 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) tags out Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) to complete a double play during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

While on the sidelines, Anderson still went with his team to Toronto and Tampa Bay for the two series. He said he’s been watching his guys and trying to help in any way he can. And the best way to do that? Just be around, he said.

“There’s nothing like a slap on the butt to keep them going,” he laughed. “Bring the energy, continue to have fun. At the end of the day, we are just playing baseball, so we try to have fun, keep it simple.”

The White Sox have been hindered by injury all season, including starting pitcher Lance Lynn’s left knee tear that’s kept him out of the lineup. Lynn will make another rehab start on Wednesday, targeting to throw five innings with Triple-A Charlotte, while White Sox manager Tony La Russa said a June 13 return is a possibility.

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has also been trying to make a comeback after he injured his right hamstring and has been out of commission since April 23. He too is rehabbing his hamstring through Triple-A Charlotte but is still on a day-to-day status.

Apr 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) is carted off the field after being injured running to first on a ground ball against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The key is not getting too down, Anderson said. Baseball comes with injuries, and all that can be done is keep pushing and showing up at the ballpark everyday. Though it’s tough to have uncertainty surrounding player setbacks, the White Sox are focusing on getting better and beating opponents.

“It’s still good energy,” Anderson said. “You see the potential of what we can do when we’re all healthy.”

As for Anderson, he said the first two days of his injury were pretty laid back. Enter the White Sox training staff who pushed him, made him work and covered about every angle with him on the road to recovery.

“For the most part, I feel great now,” Anderson said. “I’m excited. My energy’s good. I’m moving around. I’m throwing. Not quite to ground balls yet, but that’s the next step hopefully and then get back on the field and just continue to keep working and keep trying to get better.”

May 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) hits a three run home run in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

La Russa hinted at a three-week return from the start of Anderson’s injury. The 28-year-old Anderson said it will all depend on how his body heals, but he thinks he’s in a good spot and feels great.

When Anderson and company return to the lineup, there is plenty of work to do in a competitive American League Central division where the White Sox, who are 26-27 through Tuesday, sit in second place, four games behind the Minnesota Twins.

“It’s competitive,” Anderson said. “You got to respect your opponent. In baseball, anyone can beat anybody on any given day, so we have to stay ready.”

The White Sox are hoping to contend for another World Series trip, a topic that circulates around the team that hasn’t won its most-recent championship since 2005. It was their first title since 1917.

“It’s been a talk since the rebuild,” Anderson said. “We’ve been in the mix of this, trying to do something real cool.”

The White Sox have made the playoffs two years in a row. In 2020, the White Sox made the Wild Card series but lost in three games to the Oakland Athletics. Last season, Chicago battled the Houston Astros in the divisional round but fell 3-1, waving another postseason opportunity goodbye.

May 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) gets ready to leadoff the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Since Anderson’s injury, the White Sox have gone 3-4, with home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers this week. They had a big win on Monday night, beating the Dodgers 4-0.

“There’s nothing like being at home,” Anderson said. “Everyone gets to sleep in their own bed, and be comfortable. Hopefully that’s enough to get us going.”

Anderson is confident the White Sox can get back in the Central division race.

“They’re not going to give us anything, so we've got to earn it,” Anderson said.

While Anderson rehabs and awaits his return, he’s been keeping busy partnering with Dairy Queen as the American League representative for the “Official Combo Meal of MLB” contest, which includes his Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe Burger and Oreo Blizzard Treat meal.

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper represents the National League with a Flamethrower Burger and a Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat.

To vote for Anderson’s meal as the Official Meal of MLB, visit the website and vote with one easy click.

“It’s kind of perfect,” Anderson said. “It fits me. Oreo Blizzard is my favorite, so it worked out great. It’s a great meal and combo. A blizzard is like a great recovery stage.”