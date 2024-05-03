Cincinnati Reds' Star to Get Major Update on Injury Status Next Week
Out all season with a serious labrum issue, Cincinnati Reds' star Matt McLain is set to get some big news soon that will determine if or when he comes back this season.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, but links to the original report (subscription required):
McLain (shoulder) is about a week away from a follow-up appointment that will give the Reds a better idea on his timetable, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
ANALYSIS
If all goes well with his exam, McLain could start working out at the Reds' spring training facility in Arizona. He doesn't have an official return date yet. "It's still way too early to determine a time when he would get back to us, but the goal would still be early August ideally," manager David Bell said.
Obviously, there's nothing officially to get excited about yet, but the fact that this appointment will give a conclusive indicator of his progress and outlook is big.
McLain was one of several exciting prospects to debut for the Reds during the 2023 season and he did not disappoint, hitting .290 over 365 at-bats. He also popped 16 homers and helped the Reds finish at 82-80, narrowly missing the team's first playoff berth since 2020.
McLain is a former first-round pick of the Reds in the 2021 draft out of UCLA. He drove in 50 runs and stole 14 bases as well in 2023. He also posted a .357 on-base percentage. He's supposed to pair with Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte to make up the team's future nucleus, but Marte is currently suspended (PED use) and he is currently out.
The Reds are 16-15 entering play on Friday.
