Los Angeles Angels Lose 1B Jared Walsh To Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Jared Walsh's season has come to an end.

That wasn't the original indication when the Angels announced that their first baseman is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome on Thursday morning, as Walsh was initially placed on the 10-day injured list. However, the Angels moved Walsh to the 60-day I.L. a few hours later, thus ending his 2022 campaign.

The move was one of several Los Angeles made on Thursday.

Walsh may require surgery, according to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

An All-Star in 2021, Walsh was enduring a difficult season at the plate. The 29-year-old slugger slashed just .215/.269/.374 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI over 118 games.

Those numbers are disappointing after Walsh broke out last season. He hit .277/.340/.509 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI for the Halos a year ago.

With Walsh no longer an option for the Angels, the team selected the contract of Mike Ford and recalled Matt Thaiss from Triple-A Salt Lake. Both players hit from the left side and play first base like Walsh, though Thaiss has spent the bulk of his time catching in the minors this year.

Thaiss has played in just 66 big-league games, making Ford the more experienced option. Ford has appeared in 123 MLB contests for the Yankees, Giants, Mariners and Braves since 2019. The 30-year-old has spent time in the majors with San Francisco, Seattle and Atlanta this season.

The Angels' moves did not stop there.

Los Angeles also announced that infielder Phil Gosselin has been designated for assignment. The club additionally claimed left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Zastryzny made an appearance for the Mets on Aug. 20 and allowed one run over one inning. It was his only MLB appearance of the season.